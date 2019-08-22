Student loan debt to be canceled for disabled vets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s good news for disabled vets dealing with large amounts of student debt. President Trump has directed the Department of Education to cancel all federally-held student loan debt for vets who are totally or permanently disabled.

President @realDonaldTrump is directing @usedgov to eliminate all federal student loan debt owed by American veterans who are completely and permanently disabled. pic.twitter.com/8TTCkDldoW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 21, 2019

Disabled vets have been eligible for loan forgiveness, but in May, 51 attorneys general sent a letter to the Education Department complaining the application process was long and complicated. The President’s statements make it seem like their message was received loud and clear.

This will impact about 25,000 disabled American veterans who each owe an average of $30,000 in student loans.