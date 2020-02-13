STL fans react after Blues player suffers cardiac episode on bench

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Fans are reeling, following the collapse of Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester at Tuesday night’s game at Anaheim.

We remember him being the second Blues player to ever host the Stanley Cup in June, and then Tuesday night — just 8 months later — he collapses on the bench.

Bouwmeester is 36. His NHL career began when he was 19. He’s in his 8th season with the Blues and he has become a big part of the family.

Former Blues great, Keith Tkachuck, commented on the situation, saying “Scary moment. I’m glad the medical staff moved as quickly as they did. First class and great work by all: NHL, Refs, Ducks…”

Fans share those same feelings.

“Very upsetting. My wife and I saw that,” said fan John Thomas. “It was shocking actually. I know he’s 36 years old. It’s scary when you see something like that. It was good when everyone got to him quickly like that.”

”I am really glad the way the Ducks handled that,” added fan Darrell Niswonger. “How could those guys have gone out and performed and tried to finish that and they’re not sure he’s alive or what his condition or shape is in.”

Everyone’s also really been bolstered by the support — not just in St. Louis — teams and players across the league are reaching out, posting messages on social media.