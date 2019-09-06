Stephon Clark’s sons to receive nearly $1 million each

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) — The City of Sacramento has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to Stephon Clark’s children.

He’s the unarmed black man who was shot and killed by police in his grandparents’ backyard in March 2018. Officers looking for a man breaking car windows shot Clark, who they believed was armed, but was actually holding a cell phone.

The settlement filed Wednesday calls for the city to pay Clark’s two and five-year-old sons almost $900,000 each. That’s after legal fees are deducted. The boys will gain access to the money when they are 22-years-old. Then, they can access it tax-free.

A judge still must approve the settlement.