Statue of Spanish governor removed from New Mexico park

Workers fit harnesses around a statue of Don Diego de Vargas during the statue’s removal from Cathedral Park in Santa Fe, N.M., Thursday, June 18, 2020. Crews in Santa Fe on Thursday removed the statue of the Spanish territorial governor from the city park and two other markers were slated to come down as monuments to historical figures were being dismantled across the country. (Matt Dahlseid/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Crews in Santa Fe, New Mexico, have removed a statue of a Spanish territorial governor from a city park amid a national debate over the appropriateness of monuments and other markers that recognize historical figures.

The statue of Don Diego de Vargas was taken down Thursday ahead of a planned protest.

Workers fit straps to lift a statue of Spanish territorial governor Don Diego de Vargas from Cathedral Park on Thursday morning, June 18, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M. Two other markers in the city were slated to come down as monuments to historical figures were being dismantled across the country. (Matt Dahlseid/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

A statue of Spanish territorial governor Don Diego de Vargas is hoisted out of Cathedral Park on Thursday morning, June 18, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M. Two other markers in the city were slated to come down as monuments to historical figures were being dismantled across the country. (Matt Dahlseid/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

In addition to the de Vargas statue, Mayor Alan Webber is calling for the removal of two other monuments that many Native Americans find offensive. The mayor also promised to revive a commission that will evaluate every statue and monument in the centuries-old city.