Staff finds meth in Louisiana motel room disguised in Arizona tea cans

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A staff member at the Sunbelt Lodge in Abbeville called police after finding the remains of methamphetamines that had been left behind by a former guest.

The drugs were inside two containers, disguised as Arizona Tea cans with false tops, police said.

According to Lt. Johnathan Touchet, eight one-ounce packages of meth were located inside the false tea cans.

He said after police recovered the drugs and left, they had to come back when the staff called to report that 28-year-old Paradise Thorton of Lafayette arrived at the motel and allegedly threatened the staff, demanding they return her items.

Touchet said she fled the area, however video footage obtained led police to her whereabouts.

Thornton was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice.

At the time of her arrest, Touchet said, she was found in possession of two one-ounce packages of the suspected drugs.

She was booked in the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center with no bond.

The incident remains under investigation by Abbeville Police.