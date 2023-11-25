(KTLA) — These days, $20 doesn’t get you very much. But on Spirit Airlines, it’s enough to get you on your way to several destinations across the country. For a limited time, Spirit has launched its “Black and Yellow” Friday sale, which offers, among other perks, discounted flights to a variety of cities, including some for as low as $20 one-way.

The flights will be taking place between Dec. 5 and Feb. 14, 2024, with some blackout dates near the holidays.

The sale itself lasts only through Sunday, Nov. 26.

In addition to discounted flights, Spirit points members can receive up to 500 additional points when booking a flight during the promotional period. Spirit is also offering discounts and bonus points on vacation packages.

Lania Rittenhouse, Vice President of Guest Experience at Spirit Airlines, says these deals will make it easier for families and friends to save on travel together.

“There are a variety of deals to take advantage of so travelers can plan for ‘More Go’ in 2024,” Rittenhouse said.

Discounts on individual flights end on Sunday, Nov. 26, while discounted vacation packages expire on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Discounted flights and eligible travel dates can be found below:

Albuquerque
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Las Vegas$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Atlantic City
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Myrtle Beach$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
West Palm Beach$55.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Tampa$44.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando$36.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Boston$50.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Tampa$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Baltimore$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas$73.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Miami$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Minneapolis$47.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Chicago$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Philadelphia$49.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Newark$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Houston$53.0012/05/23-02/14/24
New Orleans$32.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas$78.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles$73.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Detroit$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando$40.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Austin
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Newark$54.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas$54.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando$58.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Nashville
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Newark$33.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas$49.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles$44.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Philadelphia$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Boise
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Las Vegas$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Boston
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Las Vegas$54.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Myrtle Beach$38.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta$50.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando$40.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Burbank
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Las Vegas$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Baltimore
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Dallas$51.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Houston$58.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas$71.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles$88.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Miami$31.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Tampa$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale$38.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando$49.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Cleveland
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Los Angeles$58.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Miami$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Charlotte
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Dallas$69.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles$78.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Miami$40.0012/05/23-02/14/24
New York$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale$40.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Columbus
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Los Angeles$45.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Denver
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Fort Lauderdale$58.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Detroit$83.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Newark$63.0012/05/23-02/14/24
New York$64.0012/05/23-02/14/24
New Orleans$32.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Chicago$46.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Tampa$62.0012/05/23-02/14/24
San Jose$51.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Baltimore$51.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Charlotte$69.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Phoenix$51.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta$73.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Miami$56.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas$74.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando$84.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale$59.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles$54.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Detroit
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Houston$39.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Minneapolis$49.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Philadelphia$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas$83.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas$93.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles$66.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
New York$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Newark
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Houston$73.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Indianapolis$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Pittsburgh$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Austin$54.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Nashville$33.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas$63.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Charleston$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas$114.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles$101.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Miami$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Myrtle Beach$43.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale$40.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando$59.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Las Vegas$117.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles$64.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Myrtle Beach$31.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Pensacola$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Richmond$32.0012/05/23-02/14/24
San Antonio$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Norfolk$37.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Denver$58.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Charleston$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
New Orleans$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Indianapolis$35.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Pittsburgh$42.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Tampa$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Atlantic City$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Columbus$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Philadelphia$38.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Baltimore$38.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Charlotte$40.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas$59.0012/05/23-02/14/24
New York$43.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Chicago$31.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Newark$40.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Houston
DestinationFares FromDate Range
New York$73.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Chicago$68.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Philadelphia$45.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Tampa$49.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Baltimore$58.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Detroit$39.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Newark$73.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta$53.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas$74.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles$59.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando$54.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Indianapolis
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Las Vegas$36.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Newark$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando$45.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Tampa$32.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale$35.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Kansas City$54.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando$119.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Memphis$61.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Milwaukee$69.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Richmond$91.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Louisville$46.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Tampa$103.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Albuquerque$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Austin$54.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Nashville$49.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Boston$54.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Baltimore$71.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Denver$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale$117.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Indianapolis$36.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Miami$93.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Phoenix$45.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Pittsburgh$58.0012/05/23-02/14/24
San Jose$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Boise$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Detroit$93.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Newark$114.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Chicago$73.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Reno$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Salt Lake City$41.0012/05/23-02/14/24
San Antonio$68.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Seattle$33.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta$78.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Houston$74.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orange County$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Burbank$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas$74.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Portland$45.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Oakland$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
San Diego$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Sacramento$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Memphis$37.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Oakland$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Philadelphia$95.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Pittsburgh$91.0012/05/23-02/14/24
San Antonio$53.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Nashville$44.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Baltimore$88.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Cleveland$58.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Columbus$45.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale$64.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Charlotte$78.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Newark$101.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Chicago$81.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Salt Lake City$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Detroit$66.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta$73.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Houston$59.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas$54.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Latrobe
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Orlando$74.0012/05/23-02/14/24
New York
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Myrtle Beach$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas$64.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Houston$73.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Miami$43.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Charlotte$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando$54.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Detroit$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale$43.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Kansas City
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Las Vegas$54.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando$58.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Memphis$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Milwaukee$59.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Myrtle Beach$36.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Richmond$54.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Louisville$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Saint Louis$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Norfolk$58.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Austin$58.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas$119.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Latrobe$74.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Pensacola$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Indianapolis$45.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Kansas City$58.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Chicago$63.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Nashville$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Houston$54.0012/05/23-02/14/24
New Orleans$40.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Atlantic City$36.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Charlotte$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas$84.0012/05/23-02/14/24
New York$54.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Pittsburgh$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta$40.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Boston$40.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Baltimore$49.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Newark$59.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Miami
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Philadelphia$38.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Baltimore$31.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Cleveland$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Chicago$31.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas$93.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Charlotte$40.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas$56.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Newark$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
New York$43.0012/05/23-02/14/24
New Orleans
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Tampa$36.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas$32.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta$32.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando$40.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Oakland
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Orange County$35.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Chicago
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Phoenix$40.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas$46.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Houston$68.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Miami$31.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas$73.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles$81.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Tampa$55.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando$63.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale$31.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Philadelphia
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Tampa$46.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Nashville$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Detroit$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Houston$45.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles$95.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Miami$38.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta$49.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale$38.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Pittsburgh
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Fort Myers$44.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Tampa$47.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Newark$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles$91.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas$58.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale$42.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Charleston
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Fort Lauderdale$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Newark$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Myrtle Beach
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Atlantic City$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Boston$38.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale$31.0012/05/23-02/14/24
New York$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando$36.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Newark$43.0012/05/23-02/14/24
West Palm Beach
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Atlantic City$55.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Tampa
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Atlanta$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas$62.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Houston$49.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas$103.0012/05/23-02/14/24
New Orleans$36.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Philadelphia$46.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Pittsburgh$47.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Baltimore$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Indianapolis$32.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Atlantic City$44.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Lauderdale$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Chicago$55.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Minneapolis
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Detroit$49.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Atlanta$47.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Phoenix
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Chicago$40.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Dallas$51.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas$45.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Pensacola
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Fort Lauderdale$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Richmond
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Fort Lauderdale$32.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas$91.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando$54.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Memphis
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Las Vegas$61.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles$37.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Milwaukee
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Las Vegas$69.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando$59.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Portland
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Las Vegas$45.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Reno
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Las Vegas$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
San Diego
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Las Vegas$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Louisville
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Las Vegas$46.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Seattle
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Las Vegas$33.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Salt Lake City
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Las Vegas$41.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Sacramento
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Las Vegas$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orange County
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Oakland$35.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Saint Louis
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Orlando$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Fort Myers
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Pittsburgh$44.0012/05/23-02/14/24
San Antonio
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Fort Lauderdale$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Los Angeles$53.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas$68.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Norfolk
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Fort Lauderdale$37.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Orlando$58.0012/05/23-02/14/24
San Jose
DestinationFares FromDate Range
Dallas$51.0012/05/23-02/14/24
Las Vegas$20.0012/05/23-02/14/24