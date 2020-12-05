‘Speed flying’ victim fell 400 feet to his death in Utah

CANYONLANDS, UT – OCTOBER 26: View of Monument Basin while mountain biking the White Rim Trail on October 26, 2007 in Canyonlands National Park, Utah. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities in Utah say a California man died after falling about 400 feet while speed flying near Mineral Bottom in eastern Utah last week.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that the Grand County sheriff’s office and first responders responded to a report of the fall Friday, Nov. 27, around 4:30 p.m. north of Canyonlands National Park border.

Grand County EMS Director Andy Smith said rescue personnel climbed up about 1,000 feet to reach the man. He was declared dead at the scene.

Deputies identified the man as 23-year-old Gaje Anthis of Long Beach, California.

Speed flying is a faster form of paragliding and requires participants to jump from a cliff’s edge.