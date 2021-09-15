SpaceX launch planned today will be full of firsts with all-civilian crew

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — History will be made today — on Earth and beyond — when Elon Musk’s SpaceX will attempt to launch the Inspiration 4.

It’s the world’s first all-civilian crewed mission to travel in space.

The flight’s mission is to raise money and awareness for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The five-hour launch window opens at 5:02 p.m. Pacific time.

The capsule will blast off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Here’s a look at the crew members who will be on board.

It’s commanded by Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman. Pilot and backup commander is Sian Proctor, who will be the fourth Black woman to travel to space. There’s also mission specialist Christopher Sembroski and medical officer Hayley Arceneaux.

At 29, Arceneaux will be the youngest American, the first with a prosthesis and the first-ever pediatric cancer survivor in space.

The mission is personal to her. She spent a year in treatment at St. Jude’s when she was 10, and she now works as a physician assistant there.

“Surviving cancer made me tough, that whole experience,” Arceneaux said. “And I think it taught me a lot about going out of my comfort zone.”

“And the journey has been so much fun. I think going to space will almost be the cherry on top of the most incredible year I’ve ever had,” she said.

The crew will orbit the Earth for three days before touching back down.