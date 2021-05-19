Southwest says flights are more full and fares are rising

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines says flights are getting more full and bookings for summer look more like they did before the pandemic.

The airline’s report Wednesday is further evidence that the airline industry is slowly recovering from a deep slump caused by the pandemic.

Southwest says the average flight in April was 79% full, and it expects June flights to be 85% full.

The airline says it cut its loss to about $6 million a day in April, excluding certain costs, and expects that cash flow will hit the break-even point in June.