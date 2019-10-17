Sources: Sec. Perry on the way out of Trump Administration

FILE – In this Sept. 6, 2019, file photo, Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks at the California GOP fall convention in Indian Wells, Calif. Perry pushed Ukraine’s president earlier in 2019 to replace members of a key supervisory board at Naftogaz, a massive state-owned petroleum company. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — Energy Secretary Rick Perry is reportedly on his way out of the Trump Administration. Two sources say Perry notified President Trump on Thursday that he plans to resign.

There’s no official confirmation yet, but Deputy White House Press Secretary, Hogan Gidley, did not dispute reports of Perry’s upcoming departure. There’s no word either on why Perry would be leaving.

He recently came under scrutiny over his role in President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. The White House says Trump asked Perry to work with his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, on Ukraine-related matters.

The administration denies that move constituted a shadow foreign policy.