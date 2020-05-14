Smart helmets check temperature of travelers at Rome, Italy airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– The Fiumicino airport in Rome, Italy, is now the first airport in Europe to use ‘smart helmets’ to check the temperature of travelers in an effort to protect against the spread of COVID-19. The helmets are equipped with portable thermoscanners that can screen people for symptoms of the new coronavirus at a very safe distance of up to seven meters.

Airport staff in Rome are wearing the big black Robocop-style helmets along with masks, gloves, and their uniforms. Attached to the helmets are a camera and a thermoscanner that can measure body temperature.

A view of the scan is transmitted to the visor inside the augmented reality helmet, so whoever is wearing it can see the full body scan right in front of their eyes.

