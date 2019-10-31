Update: 2 dead after plane crashes along busy road in Ocala

LIVE: Small plane crash in Ocala, Florida near SR 200. Posted by 8 News Now on Thursday, October 31, 2019

OCALA, Fla. (WESH) —

Two people are dead after a plane crashed Thursday morning along a busy road in Ocala, police said.

Ocala Police Department officials said the plane was experiencing some type of mechanical issue when it started going down. The aircraft clipped the top of an SUV on S.R. 200 and then hit a pole before going up in flames.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of State Road 200. The crash occurred just west of Interstate 75. State Road 200 is expected to be closed for hours.

Police said the two people killed were on board the plane. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

IMPORTANT



PLEASE AVOID THE AREA OF SW COLLEGE ROAD/SR 200 near Chedders and Marketstreet at Heathbrook all north and south bound traffic will be shut down due to an aircraft accident.



AVOID THE AREA if AT ALL possible. — Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) October 31, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: A plane crashed Thursday morning in Ocala, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately available, but police are asking people to avoid the area of Southwest College Road and State Road 200.

It is unknown how many passengers were on board or if there are any injuries or fatalities at this time.

The plane crash appears to have occurred just west of Interstate 75.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.