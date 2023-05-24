UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WPIX) – A 35-year-old woman who was shoved into a moving subway train on Sunday is paralyzed from the neck down and could die from her injuries, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The victim, Emine, was on her way to work when Kamal Semrade, 39, allegedly came up from behind and grabbed her with both hands before shoving her head into a departing E train at the Lexington Avenue–63rd Street station, authorities said.

The woman hit the train with her face and head before landing on the platform, leaving her instantly paralyzed, prosecutors said. She suffered a spinal fracture, ruptured blood vessels, and broken fingers, and remained hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

“She is still recovering from her surgery from the day of the incident. She’s hanging in there. We are doing our best to keep her spirits high,” Emine’s husband, Ferdi Ozsoy, told Nexstar’s WPIX Tuesday night.

Semrade was arraigned Wednesday on attempted murder and assault charges. He was held without bail and is due back in court on May 26.

Ozsoy said he appreciated the New Yorkers who supported Emine during the incident, encouraging her to hold on and assuring her she would be OK.

Emine is an award-winning artist who moved from Turkey to New York City in 2017. Her work has been featured in many magazines, such as Chicago Magazine, her husband said.

“Her life has been profoundly impacted by this tragic act of violence. She has suffered a severe

injury to her neck that has resulted in significant limitations. Unfortunately, her mobility is

expected to be affected, greatly impacting her daily life. But of course, faith and hope are

never-ending. She’s young. She’s a strong woman. She’s creative. She’s empathetic. She’s a

warrior,” Ozsoy said.

Semrade’s attorney could not immediately be reached Wednesday.