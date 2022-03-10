LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The actor best known for playing the Sesame Street character Luis, has passed away at age 81.

As TMZ first reported, Emilio Delgado died on Thursday in New York City.

NEW YORK – JUNE 25: Sesame Street’s Luis (R) and Muppet Rosita chat during the introduction of the “You Can Ask!” program June 25, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

The Mexican-American actor was diagnosed with Multiple myeloma which is a type of blood cancer in 2021.

Delgado is known to many as a pioneer in children’s television programming after playing the character for 40 years.

He continued working on various projects including voiceover work as recently as January.

Delgado’s wife told TMZ he passed away surrounded by his family and had been in hospice care up until the time he passed away.