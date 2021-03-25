Senate passes PPP extension, 92-7; Cortez Masto emphasizes program’s importance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) extension passed 92-7 in the U.S. Senate on Thursday in Washington, D.C., and is now headed to President Joe Biden’s desk for a signature.

With the program set to expire on March 31, lawmakers approved the legislation extending payments through May 31.

Small businesses have relied on the Small Business Administration’s PPP program through the pandemic to keep the doors open and keep employees on the payroll.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) released the following statement after voting to extend PPP:

The Paycheck Protection Program has been a lifeline helping businesses stay afloat throughout the pandemic, and with many borrowers still awaiting loan approvals, this extension will be crucial in helping our businesses keep their employees on the payroll while we restore our economy and get things back to normal. Ever since COVID-19 hit Nevada’s economy, I have worked to make sure our small businesses had the federal funding they needed to keep their doors open and their employees paid, from local underserved small businesses to our hospitality, travel, and leisure industries. I’ll continue working in Congress to make sure Nevadans have the support of the federal government to rebuild and recover. U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.)

Since the start of the pandemic, Senator Cortez Masto has called for expanded eligibility for small businesses to be able to access relief under the program.

She successfully advocated for Nevada’s small gaming companies and chambers of commerce to be included in 2020.