OLYMPIC VALLEY, Cali. (KTXL) — An avalanche has closed California’s Palisades Tahoe, the ski resort confirmed to Nexstar’s KTXL.

The avalanche occurred sometime around 9:30 a.m., “above the GS gully are of KT-22,” according to Palisades Tahoe.

All lift operations on the mountain have been halted and deputies with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office are responding.

Few details have been released but authorities have confirmed a search is being conducted by the Palisades Tahoe’s mountain operations teams.

Alpine Meadows has also stopped all lifts operations for the day.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.