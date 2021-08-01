Search resumes for California man feared drowned in Arizona

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say divers are resuming the search for the body of a California man who apparently drowned in Bullhead City.

They say the 25-year-old man from Fullerton was swimming with two women around 7:40 p.m. Friday at Davis Camp Park on the Colorado River.

Witnesses say the three people began to struggle in the water and the two women were able to get back to shore but the man didn’t resurface. Davis Camp Park Rangers unsuccessfully searched for the man until dusk Friday.

The search resumed Saturday morning with divers plus an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter checking all caves and docks from Davis Dam to Rotary Park. Sheriff’s officials said Sunday’s search would range from Rotary Park down the Colorado River.

