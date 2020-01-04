Saturday is National Spaghetti Day

(CNN) — A watched pot never boils, which is extra frustrating when you’re waiting to toss in some pasta. Step away from the stove so you can celebrate National Spaghetti Day!

The Italian noodles are used in all sorts of dishes, which generally have more to do with what sauce is used than which pasta variety. So, if you can’t tell linguine from capellini, it’s all good. We’re not going to split angel hairs!

Spaghetti is a favorite for its versatility and ease of cooking. You can also use it to feed plenty of people for pennies a plate.

However you prepare it, make sure to salt the water first. When you eat it, make sure not to slurp, because that’s just gross.