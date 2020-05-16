(CNN) — Saturday is National Mimosa Day — which is best celebrated at brunch.

Every May 16, it’s time to pop the champagne and mix it with an equal amount of orange juice.

The classic cocktail dates back to the 1920s. It’s named after a beautiful golden yellow flower with a fragrant scent.

Beyond brunch, mimosas are perfect for weddings, baby showers or any special occasion.

The unofficial holiday of National Mimosa Day was created by Jace Shoemaker Galloway. She’s the so-called queen of holidays who tries to make every day on the calendar a special occasion.

Though the mimosa typically has orange juice as a mixer, any fruit juice paired with champagne counts.