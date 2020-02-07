Saturday is National Kite Flying Day

(CNN) — Let’s go fly a kite, up to the highest height.

The simple act of flying a kite is closely associated with spring weather and wholesome family fun, and February 8 is the perfect day to enjoy it because it marks National Kite Flying Day.

Kites date back to 470 B.C. in China, but nobody is quite sure exactly why people started flying them.

Some say they were used to spy on enemies or send messages. Evidence shows people of the South Sea Islands used them to fish.

Modern kites have come a long way from the simple original designs using bamboo and silk. You can still buy a diamond-shaped kite, or you can also get complicated box or stunt kites.

Just be careful not to fly one near power lines or in an electrical storm like Benjamin Franklin did. That’s not just a story, he really did that.