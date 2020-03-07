(CNN) — Break out the Captain Crunch, Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Puffs. Saturday is National Cereal Day.

Cereal is known as a top breakfast food, but it’s also a solid snack option.

It first came around in 1854, created by a German immigrant in Akron, Ohio. The cereal industry has since grown to cover a variety of flavors, incorporating nuts, dried fruit, chocolate and marshmallows.

So, grab a box of “Cinnamon Fruit Toasties” and share your cereal experience on social media with #nationalcerealday.

If you want to visit the “cereal capital of the world,” head to Battle Creek, Michigan, the founding home for Kellogg and Post. Battle Creek will hold its annual National Cereal Fest on June 13th.