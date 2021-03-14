San Francisco expands who can get vaccine under new rules

Diners Evie Costello, left, and Mandissa Costello, right, are served by Isaac Villaneva at Agoura’s Famous Deli Sunday, March 14, 2021, in the Agoura Hills section of Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County is reopening businesses to an extent not seen since last spring when a coronavirus surge led to closures of cinemas, gyms, museums and indoor dining. The nation’s largest county has been the epicenter of California’s deadly winter surge of cases that led to more than 10,500 deaths over two months. A recent plunge in infections, hospitalizations and deaths and a rise in vaccinations has cleared the way for partial reopening that can start as soon as Monday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco will allow people with HIV to get vaccinated, along with people who identify as deaf or disabled, starting on Monday when California opens up the number of residents eligible for the coronavirus vaccine to people with certain significant, high-risk medical conditions or disabilities.

An estimated 4.4 million Californians meet the state criteria, which includes more essential workers, people who work or live in jails and homeless shelters, and those with disabilities and health conditions that put them at risk of severe COVID-19.

San Francisco is going beyond the state’s eligibility rules by to cover developmental, medical, physical, sensory or behavioral health disabilities.