Salt Lake City police suspend use of K9s amid investigation

Jeffery Ryans points at his ankle as he discusses his encounter with Salt Lake City police at his attorney’s office on Aug. 5, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Ryans is suing Salt Lake City police after he says officers used excessive force when they commanded a police dog to attack him repeatedly while he was on his knees with his hands in the air. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City police have suspended the use of police dogs in apprehensions in light of an arrest earlier this year in which officers ordered a dog to attack a Black man who was kneeling and had already put his hands in the air.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Jeffrey Ryans was in his backyard when police were called to his home.

Body camera footage shows a police dog latched onto Ryans’ left leg for about 20 seconds even though he was being put in handcuffs.

The department said it was opening an internal investigation into the arrest. Police said the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.