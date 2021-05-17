Salt Lake City police officer charged with sending K-9 after suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police K-9 officer already facing a criminal charge accusing him of releasing his dog on a man kneeling in his yard with his hands up has been charged in a second biting incident.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has filed amended charges against Nickolas John Pearce.

NEW: A Salt Lake City police officer has been charged with a felony for ordering his K9 dog to attack a Black man who was complying.



Officer Nickolas Pearce could face up to 15 years in prison, if convicted. https://t.co/dVKeyt98SX — Jessica Miller (@jm_miller) September 16, 2020

They charged him with a second count of aggravated assault. Police pulled over an SUV that was reported stolen in 2019.

The female driver complied with orders to hold her hands out the window.

Prosecutors say Pearce lifted up his dog toward the woman’s arms and told the dog to “hit.” The dog bit the woman’s arm.