Seacrest, seen here in Sept. 2022, announced his exit on Thursday’s episode. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

(NEXSTAR) — Producer, radio host and TV personality Ryan Seacrest is planning to exit “Live With Kelly and Ryan” in the coming months, he announced on Thursday’s episode.

Seacrest, 48, has co-hosted the ABC morning show for just under six years, replacing Michael Strahan in 2017.

He will be succeeded by Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos.

“So Kelly and I have some news here,” Seacrest announced on Thursday’s show, explaining that he came to the “bittersweet” decision sometime last year.

“This is something that she and I have been talking about for a long time, and it was a tough, tough decision,” he said.

Seacrest will be leaving the show in the spring, at which point he will resume filming the live portion of “American Idol” in Los Angeles. On social media, Seacrest added that he also plans to focus on his KIIS-FM radio show.

He will also be returning to “Live” in a guest-hosting capacity, he said on Thursday’s episode.

“I’m going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share,” Seacrest added on social media. “When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season.”

He also congratulated Consuelos, telling him to “feel free to remodel my dressing room.”

Seacrest took over co-hosting duties on “Live” after former host Michael Strahan — who joined the show in 2010 after Regis Philbin’s departure — left for a hosting gig with “Good Morning America.”

Seacrest’s successor, Consuelos, has appeared as a guest host dozens of times over the last decade.

“I can’t wait to watch,” Seacrest said.