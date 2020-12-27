UPDATE: No explosives found in suspicious vehicle on Tennessee road

VIDEO COURTESY: WKRN

UPDATE: The sheriff’s department in Wilson County, Tennessee did not find any explosives in the suspicious truck reported on Sunday. The vehicle was towed from the scene Sunday afternoon, and one person was detained, according to WKRN, KLAS’ sister station.

NASHVILLE (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee have shut down a road east of Nashville after stopping a box truck that they said had been playing audio “similar to what was heard” before a recreational vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says on Twitter that law enforcement officials had shut down a section of highway in Wilson County, just east of Nashville, on Sunday to investigate a white box truck parked on the side of the road.

Authorities had sent out a robot to investigate the vehicle as officials stood far back, monitoring the situation.