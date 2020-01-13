Reports: Man rams cockpit; fights with officers at airport

United passengers will soon have a cheaper airfare option when booking their next flight — but they better pack light.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Media reports say a passenger who sprinted at a plane’s cockpit during a flight, pounding on the door before attacking a flight attendant and fighting with officers at the Newark airport, has been charged with aggravated assault and other crimes.

Twenty-eight-year-old Matthew Dingley was arrested Thursday for injuring the flight attendant and six officers, including one who was hospitalized with four broken ribs.

A passenger on the United Airlines flight from Washington, D.C., to Newark told NBC that it started when Dingley sprinted at the cockpit and began to pound on the door.

The passenger says Dingley then attacked a flight attendant and officers who arrested him when the plane landed in Newark.