Report: Ice cream sales up, deodorant sales down

(CNN) — Social distancing apparently has fewer people reaching for the deodorant and more people reaching for ice cream. That’s according to the consumer goods company Unilever.

Thursday, the company said there has been a drop in demand for personal care items.

Brands like Dove Soap and Axe Deodorant say that lockdowns have led to a decline in sales.

At the same time, ice cream brands such as Breyer’s, Ben and Jerry’s and Magnum saw their sales increase.

Unilever says consumers are also eating more soups and using more meal kits and mayonnaise.