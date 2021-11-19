COVID-19 boosters now available to all Nevadans

FILE – Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a cooler before being thawed at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site in the Bronx borough of New York on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

(KLAS) – Today, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services has announced that COVID-19 booster doses are now available for all Nevada adults.

Nationally, U.S. regulators on Friday opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding the government’s campaign to shore up protection and get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that may worsen with the holidays.

It simplifies what until now has been a confusing federal list of who’s eligible, allowing anyone 18 or older to choose either a Pfizer or Moderna booster six months after their last dose.

Boosters are recommended and available for those who received an initial series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines 6 months or more after the initial series is complete and those who received a Janssen vaccine are recommended to receive a booster dose 2 months or more after their initial vaccination.

Individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations allow for mix-and-match dosing for booster shots. Some vaccinating providers may not stock all COVID-19 vaccine options and Nevada health officials encourage individuals seeking a booster to inquire about available options when scheduling an appointment. Nevada Department of Health and Human Services

All three COVID-19 vaccines used in the U.S. still offer strong protection against severe illness including hospitalization and death, but protection against infection can wane with time.

Previously, the government had cleared boosters of Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine, as well as the similar Moderna vaccine, only for vulnerable groups including older Americans and people with chronic health problems.

The Associate Press contributed to this story.