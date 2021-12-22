Record holiday sales predicted in forecast by retailers

Just three days until Christmas!

A lot of holiday shoppers are waiting until the last minute, but the National Retail Federation is still expecting record growth this holiday season.

The retail organization predicts an 11% increase in holiday sales this year.

With many online retailers unable to deliver in time, shoppers are looking to good ol’ fashioned physical stores, even during the COVID surge.

David Kender, editor-in-chief ff “Reviewed,” said there are easy ways to do it.

“The acronym to remember is BOGUS — buy online, pick up in store. It’s a great strategy,” Kender said.

Keep your options open and expect to pay a little more.

You can also gift things like subscription services, event tickets or electronic gift cards.