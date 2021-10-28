‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Dorit Kemsley robbed in home invasion

Dorit Kemsley attends an award ceremony on Nov. 10, 2019 in Santa Monica. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images). On the right, an aerial view of the Encino home is seen on Oct. 28, 2021. (KTLA)

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley was robbed at her Encino home late Wednesday night, with the assailants taking expensive handbags, jewelry and watches.

At around 10:50 p.m., three people wearing dark hoodies broke into the home on the 17000 block of Adlon Road, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“The victim was in the residence at the time and was met by the suspects,” LAPD officials said in a news release. “The victim was in fear and complied with the suspects demands by directing them to valuables.”

Police sources confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that the robbery involved the reality star.

Kemsley was asleep inside the home when the intruders broke in by smashing through the children’s classroom door, according to Daily Mail, which was first to report on the incident.

Aerial video showed one of the home’s glass doors was shattered Thursday morning.

The intruders held the star at gunpoint and ransacked the house, the Daily Mail reported, citing an unnamed source close to Kemsley.

After taking the handbags, jewelry and watches, the robbers fled the scene in a black truck, leaving behind “a significant monetary loss,” according to LAPD.

Kemsley has said during past interviews that she buys all of her clothes at the full retail price so she can combine the exact pieces she wants.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

LAPD described the suspects as being between 20 to 30 years of age, all wearing black hoodies and dark pants. No description of the truck was available.

KTLA reached out to Kemsley but had not heard back Thursday afternoon.

Detectives from the LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division, Robbery Special Section, asked members of the public with any information to come forward.