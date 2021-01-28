Rain totals soar, Mammoth ski resort gets 6 feet of snow as storm drenches California

Many streets were devoid of traffic during the Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, Jan. 27, 2021, low snowfall in western Nevada County, Calif. A powerful storm packing heavy rain, snow and wind is pounding parts of California and Nevada. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO — An atmospheric river storm is pumping drenching rains into the heart of California as blizzard conditions bury the Sierra Nevada in snow.

The storm is aimed like a massive firehose at the central coast, where rainfall as of early Thursday exceeds 12 inches in San Luis Obispo County.

Across the state in the Eastern Sierra, the Mammoth Mountain ski resort is reporting 6.3 feet of new snow on its summit so far.

Alex, left, and Aron Moreno work to divert water from their property as heavy rains fall in Salinas, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. The couple lives below hillsides scorched in last year’s River Fire where water and mud is now flowing downhill from burned land. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Wide areas of the state remain under weather warnings and watches.

The storm is expected to begin dropping down into Southern California, bringing threats of debris flows, mudslides and flash floods to areas near wildfire burn scars.