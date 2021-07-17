Protests over transgender rights at LA spa turn violent

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police made a number of arrests and fired non-lethal projectiles to disperse an unruly crowd on Saturday after dueling protests over transgender rights at a Los Angeles spa turned violent.
The protests stemmed from an online video in which an irate customer complained to the staff at Wi Spa that a transgender woman was in the women’s section of the spa.
The LAPD says it declared an unlawful assembly after people demonstrating against transgender access to the spa clashed with counter-protesters.