President Trump’s letter to Turkish President released

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — We are getting a look at a letter from President Trump sent to Turkish President Erdogan. CNN has confirmed its authenticity.

The White House released the letter — dated October 9th — which was the same day the Turkish offensive into Syria began. In the letter President Trump tells Erdogan quote “let’s work out a good deal,” and warns him not to “be a tough guy!”

President Trump also tells Erdogan he could destroy Turkey’s economy if the situation in Syria is not contained and resolved in a humane way.

He says, quote: “don’t let the world down” and “don’t be a fool!” President Trump says the Kurds are willing to negotiate and willing to quote “make concessions that they never would have made in the past.”

President Trump also warns that history will look at Erdogan “forever as the devil if good things don’t happen.” Trump ends saying, “history will look upon you favorably if you get this done the right and humane way.”