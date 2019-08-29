President Trump celebrates launch of Space Command

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLAS) — U.S. Space Command is taking a “giant leap” from under another agency, as the White House looks to protect U.S. interests in outer space.

Space Command is an effort to reorganize and boost the U.S. military’s tech capabilities in outer space. It’s existed before but dissolved more than a decade ago.

General Jay Raymond currently leads what’s known as Air Force Space Command, and he’ll be the first commander of U.S. Space Command.

Under SPACECOM, the military says 87 units will work to provide everything from missile warnings to satellite-based navigation for troops in the field.

Space Command is different from the president’s push for a new military branch called Space Force. That requires congressional approval.

U.S. Space Command will temporarily be headquartered at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

Peterson Air Force Base and 5 other locations in Colorado, Alabama, and California are in the running to become the permanent home of U.S. Space Command.