President Trump calls on Americans to ‘ease tensions, calm tempers’

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Washington. The President is traveling to Texas. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LAS VEGA (KLAS) — The White House has issued a statement calling for no violence, lawbreaking or vandalism of any kind in upcoming demonstrations.

This call for Americans to “ease tensions and calm tempers” comes amid reports of potential violence at state capitols and in Washington D.C. ahead and during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

CBS political correspondent Ed O’Keefe posted the president’s statement on Twitter.

JUST IN: In a White House statement, President Trump says that amid reports of potential violence, “there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind.” pic.twitter.com/lX1bACkXFc — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) January 13, 2021

This statement comes exactly one week after President Trump was accused of inciting last week’s Capitol takeover by a pro-Trump mob. Trump is now facing a second impeachment.