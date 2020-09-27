Power shut off for thousands to avert fires, new blaze burns

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An air tanker drops retardant on the Glass Fire burning in Calistoga, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s largest electric utility has temporarily cut power to thousands of Northern California residents to prevent wildfires while a new fire in Napa County forced people from their homes amid hot, windy weather.

Pacific Gas & Electric says the utility began shutting off power Sunday to about 11,000 customers and another 54,000 customers could be affected later in the day.

The shutoffs come as a new wildfire broke out in Napa County, prompting the evacuation of residents and a hospital.

Fire-weary California is facing a new siege of hot, dry weather with potentially strong winds that could cause power lines to arc and spark new blazes in parched vegetation that’s ready to burn.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories