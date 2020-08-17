Power outages likely in California as heat builds through Wednesday

Visitors crowd the beach in Manhattan Beach, Calif., amid the coronavirus pandemic Saturday. Aug. 15, 2020. The heat wave brought dangerously high temperatures, increased wildfire danger and fears of coronavirus spread as people flock to beaches and parks for relief. (AP Photo/John Antczak)

SAN FRANCISCO — Californians packed beaches, lakes and recreation areas Sunday to seek relief from a record heat wave that strained the electrical grid and threatened to trigger a third round of rolling power outages.

After avoiding rotating outages in the Bay Area Sunday night, officials with power provider PG&E issued a warning on Monday for customers to conserve energy and prepare in case power is turned off.

A statement said hotter temperatures expected through Wednesday increased the likelihood of outages — an effort by PG&E to get through high demand without causing the entire grid to go down.

The heat wave that began Friday brought triple-digit temperatures and increased wildfire danger and fears of coronavirus spread — a major concern in a state that has seen more than 621,000 confirmed cases.

The hot weather also prompted the California Independent System Operator, which runs the electrical grid, to warn of a supply shortage by Sunday evening.