Post Malone donates 10,000 pairs of Crocs to frontline medical workers across the country

(WJW) — Rapper Post Malone has donated 10,000 pairs of his sold-out Crocs to hospital caregivers and staff all over the country who are working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People reports that Malone, 25, and Crocs partnered with the nonprofit, Musicians On Call, to give Malone’s Duet Max Clog II shoes to workers in 70 facilities across the country.

The shoe sold out shortly after its debut in December.

Musicians On Call tweeted: “As a special early #FrontlineValentines gift, we teamed up with @Crocs to offer hospital partners nationwide a gesture of gratitude with extra comfort! Caregivers and staff got their very own pair of @PostMalone‘s 5th #pmxcrocs as thanks for their brave work on the frontlines!”

Musicians On Call CEO Pete Griffin tweeted his thanks.