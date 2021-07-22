Politicians battling over Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol committee membership

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been a little more than six months since the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Now, political battles are intensifying over the committee formed to investigate the attack.

Yesterday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two Republican picks for the committee. Both are outspoken supporters of former President Donald Trump.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) tweeted that members of the committee “should be chosen based on their commitment to democracy.”

Members of the Jan. 6th Commission should be chosen based on their commitment to democracy, not their allegiance to Trump or their talent for creating distractions and sideshows.



This investigation should focus on ensuring the deadly attack on our government never happens again. https://t.co/uOWC6AuJgr — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) July 21, 2021

GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy calls the decision an abuse of power. Pelosi says the move was necessary.

“Speaker Pelosi has taken the unprecedented step of denying the minority party’s picks for the select committee on Jan. 6,” McCarthy said. “This represents something that has not happened in the House before for a select committee by the historian.”

Pelosi’s response: “I don’t care. Perhaps you mistake me for someone who would care about that.”

The committee is scheduled to hold its first meeting next week.