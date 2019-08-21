Police officer makes stinky save

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (KLAS) – What started as a good deed ended as a stinky trip home. Some Cambridge, Massachusetts police officers responded to a call of a skunk with a yogurt cup stuck on its head.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the officer shown in the video — Officer McGinty — “heroically stepped up” and tried to get the cup off “without any consequences.” He was able to free the skunk, and it ran away unhurt, but Officer McGinty was “thanked” by being sprayed by the distressed skunk.

The department said Officer McGinty had to take multiple showers and the maintenance crew had to “deskunk” his vehicle.