Police: Maryland man fatally shot 4 before killing self

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A police officer walks away from a home where at least two people were found dead in Baldwin, Md., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Authorities say the parents of the suspect in a deadly convenience store shooting and apartment fire were found shot to death in the home. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a man accused of shooting three people at a Maryland convenience store also fatally shot his parents and set his apartment on fire before he shot and killed himself.

Baltimore County police say 27-year-old Joshua Green killed two people and wounded a third at a Royal Farms store in Essex. Detectives say he left the store and set his apartment on fire.

His body was found outside the complex with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His parents were then found shot and killed in their home.

Police say all three shootings are connected and detectives aren’t looking for any additional suspects.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories