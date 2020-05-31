Police cars torched as violence continues in Los Angeles

A person runs while a police vehicle is burning during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day, May 25. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles mayor has imposed a curfew on the entire city.

Mayor Eric Garcetti initially imposed the curfew just on the downtown area where violence erupted late Friday. But he then expanded it as violence continued into Saturday evening about a half dozen miles to the west.

Everyone was ordered to be off the streets between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Police cars have been torched and businesses have been vandalized after an initially peaceful gathering near a popular outdoor mall devolved Saturday afternoon.

Protesters set fire to Los Angeles Police Department cars, broke windows and climbed on top of a bus.