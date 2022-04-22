BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – The grandmother and mother of a 4-year-old Louisiana girl are behind bars Friday after police say they forced the child to drink a bottle of liquor.

Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both booked on first degree murder charges in the death of China Record, according to the Baton Rouge Police Dept.

During the investigation, officials learned that the grandmother allegedly forced China to consume a bottle of whisky while the mother watched.

Investigators say the women became angry when the child took a sip from a bottle of Canadian Mist whisky, according to booking documents obtained by The Advocate. Roxanne Record reportedly forced the 4-year-old to drink the rest of the 80 proof liquor from the bottle, which was “over half full,” as the mother watched, according to the documents.

China’s mother is accused of failing to stop Roxanne Record from the reported forced drinking and, when the 4-year-old became unresponsive, putting her into a bathtub.

Police believe the child, whose blood alcohol content was .680%, died of acute alcohol poisoning, according to a news release. Drivers in the state of Louisiana are considered legally drunk when their BAC is .08 or more.

Both mother and grandmother were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Friday morning.

Police said Friday afternoon that they were still investigating the circumstances around the girl’s death.