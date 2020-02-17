Plane makes emergency landing after issue with landing gear

National News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) — A plane traveling from Australia to Los Angeles international airport on Sunday afternoon declared an in-flight emergency after it reported an issue with the landing gear.

The Virgin Australia Boeing 777 landed at lax shortly after 5 p.m. after experiencing problems with the right rear tire. Smoke was seen billowing out from the tires as it glided down the runway.

Firefighters responded to the scene, however, the aircraft landed safely. No injuries to passengers on board were reported.

It’s unclear what caused the issues with the landing gear.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories