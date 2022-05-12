HONOLULU (KHON2) — Surrounded by lush trees and breathtaking views, the Honolulu Museum of Art’s (HoMA) Spalding House in Makiki Heights is a treasured and historic site — and for $13.9 million, you can own it.

The listing for the estate has been active since April 6, 2022. It was originally listed for sale in December 2019 after HoMA officials cited challenges to maintain both museums.

In KHON2’s original report, interim Museum Director Mark Burak said:

“From a fiduciary standpoint, we’ve taken a very long and hard look at this from all angles. While the Spalding House property’s beauty and historic significance make it hard to part with, it has also been challenging splitting our attention between two large, resource-intensive art campuses, one limited by several factors that have made it difficult to deliver the kind of quality art exhibitions, programs, and services we have desired.”

The estate is perched above Honolulu on 3.44 acres of land with views of Diamond Head and city lights below. There are seven bedrooms, five bathrooms and ample parking.

According to The Agency, this home would be an ideal gallery setting for a private art collection or could be restored to its former state as a grand private residence.

Listing agent Ruthie Kaminskas told KHON2 on Monday, May 9, that the Spalding House estate is one of the most elegant and historically significant properties in Hawaii.

“‘Endless possibilities’ is the perfect way to describe it. I am certain as the world starts to open up little by little, the right buyer will make their way to this property. It’s not a matter of if but rather … when.” Ruthie Kaminskas, The Agency

The Honolulu Museum of Art’s (HoMA) Spalding House in Makiki Heights is a treasured and historic site. It’s listed for $13.9 million. (Courtesy: Hiep Nguyen)

Kaminskas added that the right buyer will fall in love with this piece of paradise and make it one of the most remarkable pieces of real estate in the entire Pacific.