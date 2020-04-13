PHOTOS: Easter Sunday severe weather damage

CENTRAL ALABAMA (WIAT) — Counties across Alabama are facing strong winds and severe weather Easter Sunday.
CBS 42 has put together a photo gallery of damage across our coverage area. Watch CBS 42 on TV and online to stay up to date with the latest weather coverage from our CBS 42 Storm Team.
