Wynnewood, Okla. (KLAS) — Animal advocacy group PETA is a step closer to putting an end to “Tiger King” star Jeff Lowe’s roadside Oklahoma zoo. This week, PETA along with the Wild Animal Sanctuary confiscated three lions from Lowe’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.

The now defunct park was once owned by “Tiger King” Joe Exotic and shut its doors back in august

PETA says Lowe had been severely neglecting the animals.

In total, 22 big cats were taken and sent to an animal sanctuary.