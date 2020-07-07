Pentagon drafting policy that would ban Confederate flag displays at military bases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Military leaders at the highest level are working on a plan that would ban the confederate flag from being displayed at military bases. According to a defense official who know about the document, right now, the plan is just a draft, but it’s been circulating for the last week.

Military leaders have argued that the flag is divisive and gets in the way of fighting units coming together as a team. But the move could end up pitting the joint chiefs of staff and senior military leaders against President Donald Trump, who has been defending Confederate symbols.

Military legal personnel is still working on ways to make sure the ban could be enforced.

So the draft hasn’t been formally approved yet, but it might not be long before there’s a decision on it.

There’s already a ban on displays of the flag at Marine bases.

The Navy, Army, and air force military chiefs and their civilian counterparts have all been working on similar bans.