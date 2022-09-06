BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after attempting to scan fake barcodes in the Wal-Mart self-checkout line, police say.

Mericarmen Gomez, 34, was taken into custody for the offense of fraud, destroy, removal, concealment of writing and theft.

On Saturday, police responded to the Wal-Mart on Boca Chica where they were informed that Gomez was at the self-checkout line with some items. According to police, the suspect was scanning items with a barcode that she was holding in her hand.

The barcode that she was using to scan was charging items for $0.25 rather than full price. Police say Gomez was intentionally deceiving the self-checkout by not paying full price for the items. Gomez owed over $100 for the items she attempted to take.

As she tried to leave the Wal-Mart, Gomez was confronted by loss prevention officers. When police arrived, she was taken into custody and transported to the Brownsville City Jail.

Gomez was arraigned Sunday and has a bond set at $3,000.